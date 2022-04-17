Want to record a song with Adele, perform live with Taylor Swift, says 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer Asees Kaur

Bollywood singer Asees Kaur is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back hits, her latest one being the peppy track 'Easy Na Lai'. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Asees opened up about her journey in the industry so far, her aspirations, her future projects, and more.

Asees shares that 'Easy Na Lai' is quite different from what she has recorded so far and that she has been receiving quite some positive feedback for it. "I usually sing either party numbers or romantic songs, but 'Easy Na Lai' is different. It is like a conversation between a girl and a boy and everybody ends up dancing to it. I am getting a lot of love and I am really grateful," she says.

'The Raataan Lambiyan' singer reveals that though she started off with romantic numbers, she is glad that she did not get typecast for it. "I am really blessed that I got the opportunity to try my voice for different kinds of genres and it really went well with the audience. Of course, I did kickstart my career with romantic songs, but then I did 'Akh Lad Jaave', 'Panghat', 'Makhna', and now I also have a lot of dance numbers in my discography," she gushes.

Asees shot to fame with the soulful track 'Bolna' from the film 'Kapoor & Sons' and since then, there has been no looking back for her. Not many know, but the 33-year-old was once a participant in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Though she could not win the show, she did not give up and worked hard to pave her way to success.

Asees remains unfazed by the fact that she doesn’t come from a film family. "Yes, I was an outsider but that was never a reason for me to face any setbacks in my career. I am pretty blessed that I got to meet a lot of music directors and I have sung for most of them. I hope that the space continues and I get to sing a lot of songs and the journey gets even better," she avers.

While Asees is now scaling great heights, there are still some things on her bucket list that are yet to be achieved. She says, "The one singer with whom I want to record a song is Adele. I really want to sing a song with her and release it. I also want to perform with Taylor Swift on stage. It's a dream!"

When quizzed about her upcoming projects, Asees states that she now wants to come up with music that will tell her fans more about herself. "In my future songs, people will get to see a glimpse of who Asees really is. I want to convey how I feel, think and react to things to my audience through my songs. So it will all be something new and different, but I am really excited for that," she concludes.

