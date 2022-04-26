Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series ‘Indian Police Force’

After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team in his mega digital series ‘Indian Police Force’.

With such powerhouse actors coming together for this high octane action series, the excitement and anticipation amongst fans has increased multifold.

Sharing his look on Instagram, Vivek wrote, “Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!”

Rohit Shetty and Prime Video’s action series Indian Police Force is currently filming.

The fiction series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

'Indian Police Force' aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values.

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty said “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:47 AM IST