Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' now tax-free in Bihar

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', based on the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits has been exempted from entertainment and goods in services tax in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister, Tarkishore Prasad, who holds finance portfolio announced in Bihar legislative council on Wednesday that the government has decided to grant tax exemption to the film.

Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the film and wished all countrymen and women to watch it.

He agreed to a suggestion from the chairman, Awadesh Narain Singh, to have special screening of the film for the lawmakers.

In both houses of Bihar legislature, BJP members had demanded tax exemption to the film.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:17 PM IST