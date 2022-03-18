Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' enters 100 crore club, earns Rs 106.80 crore in 7 days

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture, 'The Kashmir Files', is continuing its winning streak at the box office.

The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club.

On Friday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared the worldwide box office figures with his followers.

"आप सबको होली की १०० करोड़ बधाइयाँ," he captioned his post.

Loading View on Instagram

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been getting raving reviews from fans and critics and is ruling the box office.

'The Kashmir Files' has also received positive reviews from several Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Hansal Mehta, Aditya Dhar and others. They have not only come out in support of the film but also requested the audience to watch the movie.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:41 PM IST