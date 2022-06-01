Vivek Agnihotri's expresses disappointment after his Oxford visit gets cancelled during 'Humanity Tour'

PM

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnhotri, who is currently on his 'Humanity Tour' with wife Pallavi Joshi, had to cancel his event at the Oxford University at the last moment.

While posting his disagreement on the same, the director took to his social media and addressed the audience in a video on how this incident happened while urging them to join in raising and spreading the voice.

IMPORTANT:

Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion.



They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani.

Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight. pic.twitter.com/4mGqwjNmoB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

Agnihotri said, "One question which we have been repeatedly asked by viewers of the film is 'Why didn't we know about this genocide?' and I have an answer. The news of these events was deliberately suppressed and a whole industry mobilized to suppress this information, an industry to create global genocide deniers."

He went on to say, "And they exist today stronger than ever. As evidence, I did like to make an exclusive announcement. I was invited to speak at the Oxford Union a platform that has hosted African despots and revolutionaries, extremists, and controversial figures. I am none of these and I was honored to accept it, it was a platform where I felt that the story of anti-Hindu terrorism in Kashmir could finally be spoken about, a climactic discussion of the suffering of the genocide. so I agreed."

"I can share with you the following news that last night, with a mere 48 hours to go, my team was informed that due to 'AV booking conflicts, the event was canceled and so I am announcing that this explanation is inadequate, I reject it and my feeling is that I too have been canceled by Oxford Union, a trend seems to be visible. But I'm not important, but the gagging of the voices of those who have suffered genocide for decades is a devastating blow. My heart goes out to those voices and I promise that even Oxford University with its colonialist, Hinduphobic, supremacist environment will not suppress this voice and we will spread this message to every corner of the world until it is recognized. Thank you," he concluded.

'The Kashmir Files' released in March this year and raked in big numbers at the box office. The film which starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and others, was lauded by the masses and critics alike.