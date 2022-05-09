Vivek Agnihotri says Akshay Kumar praised 'The Kashmir Files' 'majboori mein'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to actor Akshay Kumar praising his latest film 'The Kashmir Files'. For those unversed, Akshay had tweeted and congratulated veteran actor Anupam Kher for his performance in the film.

Now, during a chat show, Vivek Agnihotri reportedly called Akshay's reaction forced and fake.

While interacting with VJ Raunac, Vivek said, "Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge... ki aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya."

Vivek further continued that Akshay's comment was only limited to the stage, "Peeche koi nahi bolta."

It may be mentioned that Akshay's last film 'Bachchhan Paandey' released a week after 'The Kashmir Files', and it did not do well at the box office.

Also, when Akshay and Vivek met at an event in March, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor expressed his view on the Vivek's film and said it is like a wave in the country. According to a video that had gone viral on social media, Akshay can be heard saying, "Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi jisne hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dubo diya.

Vivek also shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Written and directed by Vivek, 'The Kashmir Files' features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. He will also be seen in films like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Selfiee' and others.

