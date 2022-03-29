Vivek Agnihotri gets emotional; says 'Varun Dhawan helped me at a time when no one in world did'

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri recently revealed that when no one in the world was there to support him, it was Varun Dhawan who came to his rescue.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Agnihotri shared that he experienced a rough patch in his life and at that time, no one came to his aid. However, it was then that Varun Dhawan stood by him and helped him without anyone knowing about it.

Agnihotri did not delve into the details of went wrong for him, but said that he never expected that out of everyone, Varun will be the one to come forward and help him.

The filmmaker also got teary-eyed and clarified that he was not saying it because he wanted to do a film with Varun, but only because he loves the actor and wants him to be successful.

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan had lauded Agnihotri for making 'The Kashmir Files' and had called it "one of the most hard-hitting films ever made".

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The film has been a massive hit among movie lovers and has become one of the highest grossing films of the year.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:51 PM IST