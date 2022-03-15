'Vivah' actress Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol make their wedding pictures public after 8 years

After leaving their fans on a cliffhanger in the last episode, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol finally revealed the details of their 'secret Vivah' that took place in 2014.

In the new episode of 'Couple Of Things', where they shared details of their love life, the two spilled the beans on their hush-hush wedding which was attended by their close ones.

For the first time after 8 years, the couple finally made their wedding pictures public.

Amrita and Anmol had taken their fans by surprise when they had announced that they had a secret wedding in 2014. The actress had earlier revealed that they chose to keep their wedding a secret as she did not want the news to hamper her career.

In November 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Veer.

On the professional front, Amrita is best known for films like 'Ishq Vishk', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Vivah'.

She was last seen in the 2019 political drama 'Thackeray'.

Anmol, on the other hand, is a renowned radio jockey.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:27 PM IST