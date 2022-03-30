Vishal Jethwa reacts to Aamir Khan complimenting his ‘Mardaani 2’ performance: ‘Such validation is very important’

Vishal Jethwa is having an overwhelming moment in his life and career in the Hindi film industry as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan complimented him for his outstanding acting performance in ‘Mardaani 2’. Vishal swept the Best Debutant award across award functions in 2019 and 2020 as his villainous act sent shivers down everyone’s spine.

Inspired by shocking true crimes against women, the edge-of-the-seat thriller 'Mardaani 2', saw Rani Mukerji in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist (Jethwa) who systematically targets women.

The first instalment of the crime drama was released in 2014 and was appreciated by critics and moviegoers across the nation.

While speaking on what Aamir thinks about the current generation of actors, he specially mentioned Vishal saying, “Today's generation is much sharper. Vishal Jethwa - he played the role of a villain in ‘Mardaani 2’, superb actor. Such young actors, so good, excellent actors.”

Vishal reacted to Aamir’s comments saying, “This is a really overwhelming moment of my life and career in the Hindi film industry. The fact that a legend of an actor like Aamir Khan Sir has loved my performance in ‘Mardaani 2’ is definitely the biggest highlight of my career. Such validation is very important for actors like me who come from no background in the film industry. It will motivate me to work harder and push the envelope in my next projects.”

He adds, “I want to thank Aamir sir for his kind words. It’s amazing that he has loved my debut so much. I poured my heart and soul into Mardaani 2. Playing someone I can’t relate to was definitely a huge challenge for me. I hope to win him over many more times throughout my career with my performances.”

Meanwhile on work front, Vishal will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:10 AM IST