Virat Kohli REACTS to wife Anushka Sharma wearing a stunning black outfit with plunging neckline

On the occasion of Karan Johar's 50th birthday on Wednesday, celebrities from the film fraternity marked their attendance in style at the YRF studios in Mumbai.

The theme of the party was black and bling. The entire setup of the bash was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Actress Anushka Sharma was seen arriving in a stunning black outfit with a plunging neckline. Sharing her look on Instagram, the ‘Pari’ actress wrote, “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine.”

Reacting to her sizzling pictures, husband and cricketer Virat Kohli commented, “Wow.”

Sharma, having been away from the silver screen for more than three years, is now gearing up for her much-anticipated movie 'Chakda Xpress'.

The movie, a biopic on Women's Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, is a story depicting her tremendous struggle and unshakeable attitude.

Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda, Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way. The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.