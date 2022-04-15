Viral Video: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor groove to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at post-wedding party

Several inside photos and videos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding have surfaced online.

Some new viral videos show the newlyweds dancing their hearts out on various Bollywood songs at their post-wedding party.

Alia and Ranbir can be seen twinning in red. They look super-happy as they groove to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in one of the videos.

Another video shows Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar dancing on one of the most popular songs of the actress, 'Radha', from the film 'Student of the Year'.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday at the former's Bandra residence Vastu. The two took pheras in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

In attendance were Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

According to several media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception at Taj Colaba on April 16 and 17 for their industry colleagues. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screens for the film time in their close friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:39 PM IST