Vikrant Massey feels blessed as he receives Gulzar's juttis as pre-birthday gift

Super talented star, Vikrant Massey is all set to ring in his birthday on the April 3 and a day ahead of it, the actor received a 'legendary' present from his 'Chhapaak' director.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared an image of a letter from Meghna Gulzar, who he had worked with in the Deepika Padukone starrer, 'Chhapaak'. The letter mentioned a 'long overdue' present for the star from Meghna which he revealed in the next story.

Vikrant shared a picture of a pair of juttis which belonged to the iconic legend, Gulzar sahaab. Filled with gratitude the star wrote with it, "Gulzar sahaab ki pehni hui jutti...kya saubhaagya paaya hai. 🤲🏼🧿"

Advertisement

Well, that is quite the gift to receive and the versatile star is defintely feeling quite grateful for it. The actor has just returned home after a long shoot schedule of 'Gaslight' in Gujarat with Sara Ali Khan.

The star who recently left us impressed with his impeccable performance in 'Love Hostel', is all set to be seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:48 PM IST