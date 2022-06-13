Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films brings another gritty crime thriller after Badlapur, Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal starrer 'Sector 36' goes on floors.

When it comes to blending strong content with quality entertainment, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has always been ahead of the curve, and if news of their upcoming project is anything to go by, the production house has an ace up its sleeve again.

The makers of 'Badlapur', 'Stree' and 'Mimi' took to social media to announce their latest project 'Sector 36' that stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal.

The announcement video builds a sense of curiosity using analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system. As we discover what happens to the roach in the end, one is truly intrigued with the suspense surrounding this film.

Helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar, written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film is a dark crime-thriller. With shooting commencing from today, here’s looking forward to another gem from the house of Maddock.

