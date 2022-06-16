e-Paper Get App

Vijay Varma wishes Imtiaz Ali on his birthday with throwback photos from 'She' sets

The second season of 'She' is all set to stream from June 17

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma wished his 'She' director, Imtiaz Ali, on his birthday on Thursday.

Taking to his social media, Vijay wished Imtiaz with a sweet throwback post. He also shared pictures from the sets of 'She' which gave us the character of Sasya.

The second season of the series is all set to stream from June 17 and Vijay's fans have been messaging him wishing to see him ahead.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @imtiazaliofficial! This is your special birthday coz She Season 2 is releasing on @netflix_in tomo and season 1 has been trending again. Thank you once again for this delicious character Sasya(Late Sasya🥺) May u keep telling incredible stories❤️ And for all the fans of She.. thank u for flooding my dms with love. I’ll watch the season 2 tomo when it drops and have FOMO 😏"

Vijay Varma has some of the most exciting projects in his pipeline ahead for which he has been shooting non-stop since last year in places like Varanasi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and more.

He will soon be seen in 'Darlings' opposite Alia Bhatt, 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with 'Mirzapur' season 3.

