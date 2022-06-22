Vijay Varma to start 'Mirzapur 3' shoot immediately after wrapping 'Devotion of Suspect X'

Vijay Varma is the quintessential grey guy of Bollywood who has often given us roles to remember him by and is all set to give a series of many more such as he has quite the lineup ahead.

Talking about his busy schedule, a source close to the actor shared, "Vijay will wrap 'Devotion of Suspect X' shoot in the coming days, and then he gets into season 3 shoot of 'Mirzapur' immediately after. He has also been dubbing for 'Darlings' here and there on some days, so he is just onto one project after the other, without any breaks."

It seems to be starting soon as Vijay had also taken to his social media recently to tease fans about the much awaited upcoming season of the show, 'Mirzapur' as he shared a glimpse of his and Shweta Tripathi's script. He had also shared a picture in a tshirt from the series with Pankaj Tripathi's face on it and the dialogue, "Darr Ko Khatam Nahi Hone Denge" written over it.

The super talented performer has had a busy year as he has been prepping for his upcoming projects, announcing newer ones and shooting non-stop for his exciting slate of projects ahead with established co-stars and filmmakers.

His kitty includes 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, Red Chillies' 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor and Sumit Saxena's untitled next along with 'Mirzapur' season 3.

