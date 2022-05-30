e-Paper Get App

Vijay Varma shares pictures of 'Devotion of Suspect X' wrap

Vijay Varma took to his social media to share selfies from the flight back to Mumbai as the entire crew of the film posed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
Vijay Varma has been busy shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, 'Devotion of Suspect X' also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Darjeeling. The team now flies back to the city after a long schedule wrap.

Vijay Varma took to his social media to share selfies from the flight back to Mumbai as the entire crew of the film posed. Director, Sujoy Ghosh and Vijay's co-star Jaideep could also be seen in the photos.

With the location of Bagdogra Airport, he captioned the post, "Schedule wrapped! Happy unit flying back together. #DevotionOfSuspectX #SujoyGhosh"

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma will also be seen in 'Darlings', opposite Alia Bhatt and 'Fallen' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. He also has Sumit Saxena's untitled next in his kitty along with 'Mirzapur' season 3.

