Vijay Varma shares BTS photos with Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and others as he wraps up Sujoy Ghosh's film

Actor Vijay Varma recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On his official Instagram account, Vijay shared fun and goofy photos from the sets.

"Shoot wrap! This has gotta be the most fun n frolic I’ve had on a movie set and yet did some serious work😎 Thanks for the memories, team #DevotionOfSuspectX," he captioned his post.

Vijay has always left a mark on the screen with his brilliant acting spectacle. He is the one actor to watch out for this year with a lot of big-ticket projects in his lineups.

The actor has made vanity vans is second home as he has been hopping from one set to another for his multiple projects.

He also recently wrapped up 'Darlings' shoot with Alia Bhatt. The actor is all set to start shooting for 'Mirzapur' season 3. Besides these, he also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled next project in the pipeline.