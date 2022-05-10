Vijay Varma shares a rare fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Varma has always kept the audiences entertained with his wit, real life and reel life. The actor today conducted an AMA session on social media and revealed several interesting aspects from his shoot life.

When asked about if he was starstruck when he met Shah Rukh Khan, he replied with a cheeky picture of his with the latter. On it he had put, "My face says it all."

He also mentions the late Irrfan as the most finest actor, according to him.

He also went on to share several BTS pictures and tales from his previous work, including 'SHE', 'Ok Computer' and 'Mirzapur 2' which is now coming back with a new season.

Vijay Varma has a stellar line-up of work, which includes 'Darlings', 'Dahaad', 'Mirzapur 3' and 'Devotion of a Suspect X'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:25 AM IST