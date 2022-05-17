Vijay Varma on shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Darjeeling: 'We are having a blast'

Actor Vijay Varma has been consistently traveling places for his multiple projects. The actor is currently shooting in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming project.

While speaking about his shooting experience in the hill station, Vijay shares "Darjeeling is such a beautiful place, with an old world charm, its a peaceful getaway. Kareena, Jaideep and I are having a blast shooting here, and honestly we are just lucky to be escaping the heat wave and enjoying the pleasant weather of this city and of course, their momos."

"The fog really makes it tough to shoot or commute on some days but all in all its providing the perfect mood and setup for this thriller.. its definitely an experience of a lifetime," he further adds.

Recently, the actor also took to his social media to share images from Darjeeling. He posted photos of the foggy street and also gave a glimpse of his cool style. "Darjeeling journal #NoFilter," he captioned his post.

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project, Vijay Varma's interesting lineup also includes 'Darlings' opposite Alia Bhatt, web series, 'Dahaad' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

