Vijay Varma commences shoot of 'Mirzapur' season 3, shares video

In the video from the sets, one can see him getting out of his car and the camera focuses on the label on the vanity van

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Actor Vijay Varma has been busy with the shoots of his upcoming projects. The actor who just wrapped the shoot of 'Devotion of Suspect X', directed by Sujoy Ghosh, has now begun the shoot of 'Mirzapur' season 3.

Taking to his social media account, he teased his fans between Bade Tyagi and Chhote Tyagi, with a theme song of the series playing in the background.

In the video from the sets, one can see him getting out of his car and the camera focuses on the label on the vanity van. It read, "'Bharat/Shatrughan Tyagi' as he leaves fans curious about whether Bade Tyagi or Chote Tyagi will return in the biggest fan-favorite shows of India."

Take a look at the video here

Meanwhile, the actor also has 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled project in the pipeline.

