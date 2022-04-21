e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz 2' to release on THIS date

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz 2' to release on THIS date

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is touted as an intriguing sequel to Vidyut's romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz'.

Asian News International | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Advertisement

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is all set to hit the theatres on June 17.

On Thursday, Vidyut took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022," he wrote.

Vidyut also shared a poster of the film, in which he can be seen in a prisoner's uniform with unkempt hair and beard.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is touted as an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Commando' clocks 9 years: Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'grateful' for the film 'Commando' clocks 9 years: Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'grateful' for the film

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:08 PM IST