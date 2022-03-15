Vidya Balan has an epic reaction to Instagram user who asked ‘Why no hot photoshoots?’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently conducted an interactive session with her followers on Instagram.

From talking about her favourite food to discussing her favourite show, the 'Kahaani' star answered several fans' questions about her personal life.

One user asked Vidya, "Why no hot photoshoots?" to which she responded with, "It is hot and I have been shooting, to hot photoshoot hi hua na (So, it is a hot photoshoot)?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya is currently busy promoting her film 'Jalsa', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

In 'Jalsa', Vidya plays Maya Menon, a TV journalist in constant pursuit of truth with shades of grey.

The film, which reunites the actor with her ‘Tumhari Sulu’ director Suresh Triveni, she said the film is one of many "intimate personal stories" that are increasingly finding space on streamers.

"They are intimate personal stories about ordinary people like you and me. It is not just larger-than-life heroes. It is you and me who is being represented on screen. You don't have to do anything heroic but in your day-to-day life, you can be a hero. We are having that realisation in life and therefore you are seeing that onscreen."

Billed as "a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict", ‘Jalsa’ follows the lives of a top-line journalist (Balan) and her cook, played by "Delhi Crime" star Shefali Shah.

Vidya also wrapped her upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film, touted to be an ultimate 'date movie', will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast paced world.

It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:58 AM IST