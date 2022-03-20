Video: Sexy Tamannaah Bhatia sets internet on fire in a bold pink bikini

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is one true fashionista when it comes to her sartorial choices. She makes sure to grab eyeballs and keep her fans entertainedd with her stunning social media posts.

The actress is currently enjoying a break from work in the Maldives. Tamannaah shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein she could be seen posing in a sultry bold pink bikini along the Maldivian waters.

She also posted a video in which she can be seen content as she walks along the waters with wind in her hair.

In another picture, a sunkissed Tamannaah is a sight to behold as she looked beautiful in her no makeup look.

As soon as she shared the pictures and video, fans bombarded her comments section with heart emoticons. Several fan pages reshared her posts and people just couldn't get enough of the 'Baahubali' actress.

On the professional front, Tamannaah will be next seen in 'Babli Bouncer', which also stars actor Abhishek Bajaj.

She will also star in Kiran Korrapati's 'Ghani' and Nagashekhar's 'Gurtundha Seetakalam', among other films.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:00 PM IST