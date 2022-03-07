Video: Sexy Palak Tiwari sizzles in red bikini as she enjoys a dip in the pool

'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Palak Tiwari recently sent temperatures soaring as she dropped pictures and videos of herself chilling in a pool on Monday.

In the post, Palak looked flaming hot in a red bikini. She was seen basking under the sun in the swimming pool.

In another picture, she can also be seen enjoying a lavish spread, complete with pizzas, pastas, fries and breads.

"Weekend dump. Had the best time at @stregismumbai with lotssss of food and lotssss of rest," she captioned her post.

For the unversed, Palak is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name with her iconic character Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Palak became an overnight sensation with her song 'Bijlee Bijlee' which was sung by and featured Harrdy Sandhu. She then starred in an advertisement with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, and fans loved their chemistry and demanded that they do a film together.

Palak was most recently in news after she was spotted with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan in the suburbs. As the paparazzi photographed them leaving in the same car, Palak was seen hiding her face as Ibrahim blushed.

The pictures and videos went viral in no time and fans speculated if the two were dating.

Meanwhile, Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The horror-thriller is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company.

The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:28 PM IST