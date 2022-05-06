Video: Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves on 'Garmi'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently appeared as a guest on a dance reality show for the promotions of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

During the show, Ranveer and Nora, who is one of the judges on the show, set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves. They grooved to one of Nora's popular songs 'Garmi'.

The actress looked gorgeous in a sequin outfit while Ranveer looked uber cool in a multicoloured shirt and pink trousers.

The video was shared by several fanpages on social media. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film is all set to release in theatres on May 13, 2022.

In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer plays a sharp-witted Gujarati man who stands up for his unborn girl and takes on his family that is representative of the patriarchal society that we live in.

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:05 AM IST