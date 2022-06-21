Video: Hottie Avneet Kaur flaunts her curves in skimpy bikini, gives a glimpse of Maldives vacation

Actress Avneet Kaur, who is set to make her Bollywood debut in a lead role with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru', recently posted sizzling pictures of herself on Instagram.

Avneet is currently vacationing in Maldives. She took to Instagram and flaunted her svelte curves in a orange bikini. The young actress also shared a video in which she can be seen taking a dip in water.

Avneet completed her look with curly tresses, dewy soft eyes and nude lips.

Take a look at her posts here:

Fans were quick to drop heart and fire emoticons in the comments section of Avneet's posts.

On the work front, Avneet was first seen as a contestant in 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters'. She is known for television shows such as 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

Avneet will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The film is the maiden home production venture of Kangana Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by 'Revolver Rani' helmer Sai Kabir.

She has also featured in music videos like 'Daily Daily' (2020), 'Paagla' (2021), 'Pahadan' (2019), and 'Kinne Saalan Baad' (2021) among others.

It was earlier reported that the 20-year-old actress is dating producer Raghav Sharma. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two have known each other for quite some time, and have been dating for the past three to four years.