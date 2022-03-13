Video: Did BJP leader LK Advani break down while watching 'The Kashmir Files'? Here's the truth

'The Kashmir Files', which released on March 11, has already created a stir on social media, with people calling the exodus drama an emotionally numbing experience.

Amidst the rave reviews that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been receiving, a video has gone viral on the internet in which senior BJP leader LK Advani can be seen weeping at a movie screening. The message along with the video claims that the veteran politico got emotional after watching 'The Kashmir Files'.

But turns out, the claims are not really true. While Advani did attend the screening of 'The Kashmir Files', the video that has been doing the rounds is from the time he watched the film 'Shikara'.

'Shikara' too is a film based on the backdrop of the Kashmiri exodus of 1990 and was released in the year 2020. The film was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

At that time, Chopra had shared the now-viral video on his social media handles, and had shared how the senior leader was in tears after watching the film.

'Shikara' starred Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb in lead roles.

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' has been performing quite well at the box office, despite it clashing with the Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'.

Vivek Agnihotri along with his wife Pallavi Joshi recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, who appreciated the filmmaker for bringing forth a film based on the tragic incidents of the past.

'The Kashmir Files', starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among other stars, has collected Rs 12.05 crore within just two days of its release. The revenue is only expected to surge with the strong word of mouth that the film has been receiving.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:44 PM IST