Video: Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's EPIC reaction after paps ask her if she knows Hindi

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday and her photos and videos are now going viral on the internet.

Samantha manages to make heads turn every time she steps out. Even today, she grabbed out attention after the actress was seen speaking in Hindi with the shutterbugs.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, one of the paps asked her if she knows how to speak in Hindi and to the same, the actress has said "thoda thoda (little little)". She implied that she can talk in Hindi but is not so fluent with the language.

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, netizens called her 'humble' and 'sweet'. "Sam is the Sweetest & most humble," a user commented.

"Uff inke expression toh mar hi dalti hai 🥺🖤sabse achi baat mam bohat sweet bohat achi hai 😍very humble," another fan wrote.

In February 2022, Samantha completed 12 years in the movie industry. She had expressed her happiness over the same via a social media post and even thanked her fans.

In a heartfelt note, the 'Shakuntalam' actress wrote, "Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world."

Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Samantha's filmography includes super hit movies from Telugu and Tamil languages. 'Atharintiki Daaredi', 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu', 'Manam', 'Aa aa', 'Eega', 'Oh Baby', 'Majili' and others are among Samantha's super hit movies in Telugu.

Her appearance in 'Theri', 'Mersal', and other Tamil movies brought much craze for her in Tamil as well. Samantha's OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man' series, brought huge critical acclaim.

Her last appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster pan-India movie 'Pushpa', in a special song 'Oo Antava' made her one of the most happening actresses in India.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:21 PM IST