Video: Check out Pooja Hegde's cute reaction to a pap who kept her photo as his mobile phone wallpaper

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Radhe Shyam' was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out for the promotions of the film.

The actress looked stunning in a royal blue jumpsuit. She left her hair open and completed her look with golden hoop earrings.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Pooja can be seen posing with one of the photographers who appeared to be a huge fan of the actress.

Pooja is then informed by another shutterbug that the cameraperson has kept her photo as his mobile phone's wallpaper. In the video, Pooja is seen giving a cute reaction and says, "Awww, so sweet, thank you so much."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, in 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja is seen romancing Prabhas, who is playing a palmist. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the period romantic film was released in theatres on March 11.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. 'Radhe Shyam' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

The makers have also brought megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board as the narrator of the film. The film has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 03:43 PM IST