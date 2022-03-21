Video: Check out Parineeti Chopra's reaction after she was asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's newborn baby to India

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child together via surrogacy earlier this year.

Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra, who is Priyanka's cousin, had a sweet reaction upon being asked to bring her niece to India.

Parineeti currently judges the reality TV show 'Hunarbaaz'. According to one of the promos of the show, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her to bring the baby to India to make her a star.

Haarsh says in the video, "Aap ek kaam kariye aap pehli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo." To this, Parineeti replies, "Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is very young right now)."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child together via surrogacy and had announced the baby's arrival in a note shared on Instagram on January 22.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

During a recent event, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra was asked about her grandchild and how becoming a grandmother has been for her. "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe," she said, according to a report in News18. She further expressed her excitement and said that she is smiling all the time.

She was also asked about the name of her grandchild to which she revealed that the name has not been decided yet. It will be decided when the priest gives them the name.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021. Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:09 PM IST