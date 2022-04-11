Video: Check out Neetu Kapoor's hilarious reaction to paps who asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created quite a buzz. According to several media reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot this week in Mumbai. However, the couple and their family members have been tight-lipped about the wedding.

Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, recently reacted to the wedding. On being asked about the wedding date, Neetu Kapoor gave a savage response to the shutterbugs.

Neetu Kapoor, who is currently judging a dance reality show, was spotted on the sets earlier today.

As the actress makes her way to her vanity van, paps asks her, "Ma’am, shaadi ko abhi kitne din reh gaye hain?" To this she replied, "Aagey badho yaar, aapko kya hai kabhi bhi karein? kabhi bhi karein, main kyu bataun."

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Neetu Kapoor said 'mujhe kuch pata nahi hai' and 'kab kar lenge pata nahi' when asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. She said she would like to celebrate and say it out loud, but kids today are different and both Ranbir and Alia are 'private' people.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:30 PM IST