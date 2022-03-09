Video: Bikini-clad Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a pool day with Abram

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor set the internet on fire as they shared pictures and videos of themselves enjoying a pool day in sexy bikinis.

The trio, who are the best of friends in Bollywood, enjoyed a day off from their packed schedules, and celebrated International Women's Day in each other's company.

Shanaya shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen taking a dip in the swimming pool with Ananya and Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son Abram can also be seen clinging on to his sister in the pool.

"Pool day with my favs!" Shanaya captioned the post.

She also shared a couple of polaroid pictures. In one of them, the trio can be seen laughing their hearts out in the pool, while in another, Shanaya posed with Ananya's younger sister Rysa in a bathrobe.

Ananya also shared the pictures and video and wrote, "Where there is a woman, there is magic. Grateful to be surrounded by so much magic."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She is set to share the screen once again with Siddhant in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Apart from that, she will also star in 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Shanaya recently announced that she will be marking her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak'. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Meanwhile, Suhana is yet to make her debut onscreen. However, if reports are to be believed, she is set to star in Zoya Akhtar's film based on the renowned Archie comics.

Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, are also said to be part of the project.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:34 AM IST