Video: At 47, Karisma Kapoor chills by the pool in sexy blue swimsuit to beat the Monday blues

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on Monday treated her fans with a stunning video of herself in which she can be seen chilling by the pool.

Karisma is quite active on social media and has over 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app recently, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actress gave a glimpse of her 'Monday mood'.

In the video, Karisma can be seen chilling by the pool in a blue swimsuit. She looks stunning with her hair tied in a bun and minimal makeup.

"Beating the Monday Blues #mondaymood," she captioned the post. Check out the video here:

Last month, Karisma jetted off for a vacation in the Maldives with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.

Karisma set the internet ablaze with her recent post and moments after she shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "Queen of hotness," whereas another fan commented, "Now I know why today's temperature is high."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma had recently appeared on 'India's Got Talent' with Govinda to celebrate 25 years of their cult classic 'Hero No 1'. She was last seen in the 2020 web series titled 'Mentalhood'.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:45 PM IST