Video: Aishwarya Rai gets papped as she steps out for dinner with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actors and power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted in Bandra with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Saturday night.

The Bachchan family makes heads turn every time they step out in public. They were once again spotted in stylish outfits as they decided to spend some quality time together.

While Abhishek opted for hoodie and beige trousers, Aishwarya looked gorgeous as always in black striped shirt and blue denim pants. She left her hair open and completed her look with a pair of heels.

On the other hand, Aaradhya was seen wearing a blue tee-shirt and denim pants.

Check out their photos and video here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is gearing up for her upcoming release 'PS-1'. The much-anticipated magnum opus, which is the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan', is all set to hit the big screen on September 30, 2022.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles. It is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the other hand, Abhishek's 'Dasvi', also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will release digitally on April 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes a dip in the pool with daughter Aaradhya - see pic

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:50 PM IST