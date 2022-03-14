Vicky Kaushal turns muse for wife Katrina Kaif; check out the photos

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is one proud husband as he showed off his wife Katrina Kaif's photography skills on his social media handles today.

The 'Uri' actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram stories, apparently clicked by Katrina. In the pictures, he can be seen looking dapper in a black-and-white suit.

"Mood shot by Mrs.", he captioned one of the pictures.

PM

PM

Advertisement

PM

Vicky and Katrina took the entire nation by surprise when they tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021.

The couple opted for a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and the details of the festivites were kept under the wraps until the very last minute.

A few days ago, Vicky had shared a photo of Katrina and his mother, wishing both of them a happy women's day. In the picture, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actress could be seen sitting on her mother-in-law's lap while the latter hugged her lovingly.

"My strength. My world," his caption read.

On the professional front, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with Salman Khan, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:29 PM IST