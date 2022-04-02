Vicky Kaushal sets internet on fire with shirtless picture; his six-pack abs are too hard to miss!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday sent temperatures soaring as he posed shirtless after an intense workout session.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself from the gym. In the photo, he can be seen showing off his ripped body and six-pack abs as he clicked a mirror selfie.

"Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one," Vicky wrote.

As soon as he posted the picture, his brother Sunny Kaushal jumped in to drop a cheeky comment under the photo. "Vacation mode mein haaaaan," he wrote.

For the unversed, the 'Uri' actor is currently holidaying with wife Katrina Kaif at an undisclosed location. The couple has been treating their fans with stunning photos from their exotic vacation.

Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to make heads turns with their mushy romance. They exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:18 PM IST