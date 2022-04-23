Vicky Kaushal roots for Shlok Sharma, Shilpa Srivastava's 'Two Sisters and a Husband' makes it to the Tribeca Film Festival

Post the success of Haraamkhor featuring Nawaazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, director Shlok Sharma is back with a one of its kind film, 'Two Sisters and a Husband'. Directed by Shlok, he has co-written the movie with Shilpa Srivastava and is produced by Fundamental Pictures along with his partner Navin Shetty.

The movie has made it to the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York this year, to have its World Premier under the International Narrative Competition category. Vicky Kaushal took to social media to hail the entire team, while also sharing the new poster. He also highlighted how he knows the journey that they've traversed to make this film.

For the unversed, Vicky, Shilpa, and Shlok were all a part of the 2012 release, Gangs of Wasseypur's crew. While Shlok Sharma was the second unit director, Shilpa Srivastava and Vicky Kaushal were assistant directors on the movie.

Vicky wrote: ‘TWO SISTERS AND A HUSBAND’- a very special film directed by @shloksharma and written by @kaalimaayee my dear friends whom I know and have learnt so much from since the day I stepped foot in this industry, is up for competition at the #TribecaFestival2022. Knowing their journey about making this Film on a personal level… I couldn’t have been happier and more proud. Wishing the whole team the very best. Go for glory guys!

Shlok garnered immense love for his debut film, Haraamkhor. Meanwhile, 'Two Sisters and a Husband' is a rather delicate tale of two sisters, who find themselves caught up in a twisted space, leading to complications in love and marriage.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:19 PM IST