Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif step out for a cosy family dinner - see pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for dinner on Saturday night along with their family.

Pictures of Vicky and Katrina, fondly called by fans as VicKat, have gone viral on social media, from their family dinner with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim shirt with a denim skirt. Vicky wore smart casuals while Suzanne looked simple and elegant in a black-and-white outfit.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. He will also star in 'Govinda Naam Hai Mera'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan, and 'Phone Bhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:52 AM IST