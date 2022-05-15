Vicky Kaushal catches up with his college friends, shares a picture with 'Batch 2005'

Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying their vacation in New York. The couple is also indulging themselves in other activities and making their vacation memorable.

Katrina had tried her hand at bowling and shared a glimpse of her weekend while Vicky also took out some time to catch up with his college friends.

On Sunday, the 'Masaan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his college mates. Along with the post, he wrote, "Batch 2005".

Recently, Vicky and Katrina went to Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant named Sona and shared a photograph where they can be seen smiling and posing with a member of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has an untitled movie by filmmaker Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:31 PM IST