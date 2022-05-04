Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi blessed with a baby boy: Report

Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan have welcomed their second baby. According to several media reports, the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple also has a daughter together who is the apple of everyone's eye in the family. It is reported that Jaanvi gave birth to her son in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

In March 2022, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal had hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi in Alibaugh. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was among the friends who attended the baby shower.

Rohit and Jaanvi welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is currently busy with his next film, 'Shehzada'. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:17 PM IST