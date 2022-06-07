Varun Dhawan responds to a Twitter user alleging domestic abuse by her father

A Twitter user that stans Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to the micro blogging platform and shared her domestic abuse ordeal.

She wrote, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language. (1/6)"

Dhawan quote-tweeted the same and responded, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true, I will help will u and speak to the authorities."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile on work front, Varun Dhawan awaits the release of his upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which delves into the topic of divorce.

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Recently he also hinted at his OTT debut stating, "I don't think I can give details about this. But something in the works. Hai kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely audience wants to consume content."

"They want to be entertained for sure. Right now, whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy."

As per reports Varun will collaborate with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.

Besides that, Varun also had 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon and 'Bawaal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.