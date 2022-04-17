Varun Dhawan issued traffic challan after videos of him riding bike without helmet in Kanpur go viral: Report

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his next film 'Bawaal' in Kanpur. Several pictures and videos of Varun from the shoot have gone viral on social media.

The actor can be seen seen riding a bullet without a helmet in the city.

According to a report in India Today, Kanpur traffic police issued a challan to Varun after he was spotted riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

Reportedly, the number plate also violated the guidelines of traffic police. Yet another challan will be issued if the rules are further violated, the report further mentioned.

'Bawaal' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and the film will see the two young actors share the screen for the first time.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is a love story and will be shot in four European countries, including the city of Love - Paris. The film shoot will also take place in three locations in India.

The makers recently announced the film and revealed that it will release on April 7, 2023. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile, Varun also has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the pipeline. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon.

The actor also recently teased his OTT debut with a 'big show'. If reports are to be believed, the actor will foray into the digital medium with the Indian spin-off of the American spy series 'Citadel', with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, nothing has been announced officially yet.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:30 PM IST