Vardhan Puri reveals his grandfather Amrish Puri was rejected by an ace filmmaker for 'harsh' face and 'scary' voice

Vardhan Puri remembered his grandfather, late actor Amrish Puri, on Instagram. Sharing an old picture of the legendary actor, Vardhan penned a long note and told his fans how Amrish Puri got rejected after his very first screen test.

Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films.

In his emotional and heartfelt note, Vardhan wrote, "He got blatantly rejected in his first screen test at the tender age of 21 and was told that he could never become a hero with a ‘harsh’ face and ‘scary’ voice like his. 'You look like such a villain', he was told by a smirking ace filmmaker in a deriding fashion."

He added, "After multiple such rejections and heartbreaks he said to himself one lonely night that, 'Wait a minute. I do look different. I do sound different. It’s a fact! But let me not look at this like they all do as my weakness. Let me make it my strength. And then one day the world will take note of me. Let me hone my skills and come back and become a villain and character actor. But before I start my journey I want to be fully prepared.' The very next day he started working relentlessly on stage (while continuing his government job with Employee State Insurance Corporation) with Pt. Satyadev Dubey who went on to become his guru."

Vardhan further added, "Years of practice and thousands of shows later, after proving his mettle in the world of theatre and becoming a name to reckon with, the biggest filmmakers of the country started hearing whispers about his name from sources. When the whispers become louder, all of them started attending his plays curious to know what all the hullabaloo was about, sitting on the floor and getting mesmerised by his performance. Mind you, these were the same filmmakers who had rejected him at the age of 21. He was now 41, with a wife and two children. It had taken him 20 years of sincere, unwavering work to get the respect he deserved. No marketing, no selling, no sycophancy. Just plain and simple hard work, patience and discipline."

"Who knew that this boy who hailed from a lower middle class family in Nawashahar, Punjab with nothing but dreams in his large bulging eyes would go on and become an actor who Steven Spielberg would call, 'The greatest villain the world has ever produced.' Dreams do come true. The man I’m talking about is my God, my guardian angel, my best friend, my idol and my grandfather. His name is Amrish Puri. You know the actor. I wish you knew the human being too," he concluded.

Amrish Puri suffered from a rare type of blood cancer and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on December 27, 2004.

His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and he slipped into a coma shortly before his death on January 12, 2005.

From Mogambo in 'Mr. India' to the grumpy dad in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Amrish Puri is remembered for his legendary roles.