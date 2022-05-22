'Vahi karti hu jo mujhe suit karta hai': Kangana Ranaut opens up on not doing item songs, endorsing fairness creams

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her straightforward views, never shies away from expressing her opinion.

The 'Dhaakad' actress has always been vocal about her thoughts and during one of her recent interviews, Kangana talked about not doing item songs and endorsing fairness creams.

Kangana said that she never did anything because of which she will have to compromise.

"Aap kabhi bhi jaake peeche dekh nahi sakte koi controversial chiz. Lekin main vo 10 saal tak kuch nahi kaha na. Kyuki mene apni energies ko divert nahi kiya. Ek mukaam par aane ke baad hi maine ye cheezo ko bolna shuru kiya. So definitely, I am no role model to follow. Main vahi karti hu jo mujhe suit karta hai," the actress told India.com.

Meanwhile, Kangana's action-packed 'Dhaakad' witnessed a slow start at the box office. It is is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the film. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar.

Just a day after the release of 'Dhaakad', Kangana has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will also direct and produce the film, which will reportedly feature the Emergency phase, and Operation Blue Star.

