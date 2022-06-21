Vaani Kapoor to play a porn star look-alike in the upcoming film ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’?

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently essayed a trans woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', and is gearing up for the release of her film 'Shamshera' has now reportedly bagged another project titled ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, it is a women-centric social comedy film set in the 90s. Vaani will be seen essaying the role of a porn star look-alike.

It will mark the directorial debut of Shonali Rattan, wife of filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh.

Meanwhile on work front, Vaani will next be seen in 'Shamshera' that releases on July 22. She has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

About her character in the much-awaited action entertainer, Vaani says, "I'm really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I'm hoping that all the songs of 'Shamshera' become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat and hard work."

Speaking about her chemistry with Ranbir, Vaani said, "Ranbir Kapoor is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate in a way that each scene turns out to be the best."

She added: "We have been told that we have great chemistry but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. It's a film that everyone's waiting for. Have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with 'Shamshera'."

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir's arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown.

The Karan Malhotra action extravaganza that has been produced by Aditya Chopra, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.