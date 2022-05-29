'Usko Cannes se aane do...': Ranveer Singh on planning a baby with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They have been married for four years now and fans are excited to know when will they welcome a new member to their family.

During a recent event held in the city, Ranveer was asked if Deepika and he are planning to have kids anytime soon. To that, the actor laughed and said, "When she comes back from Cannes, you ask her yourselves."

His response left the mediapersons present at the event in splits.

The 'Simmba' actor also mentioned that Deepika is the best thing to have ever happened to him. "It’s been 10 years with Deepika. But that’s the wonderful part about our relationship that she continues to amaze me, she continues to surprise me. It has been four years that we are married, but it always just feels so fresh," he said.

"She is at times sugar, at times spice. She is both of that and everything to me. And, I think she is my lover and best friend and pretty much the best thing to have happened to me," he gushed.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a grand-yet-intimate ceremony near Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. The two met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and have been going strong ever since.

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan', opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Shankar's remake of his blockbuster film 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.