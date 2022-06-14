Urvashi Rautela's oops moment as she steps out in high heels and bodycon dress - watch video

Actress Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to fulfill her work commitment. Several photos and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Urvashi got papped in an off-shoulder floral white dress. She completed her look with wavy hairdo and minimal makeup.

However, one of her videos soon went viral. In the short clip, Urvashi can be seen stepping out to pose for the shutterbugs but she almost fell as she was wearing a pair of high heels and was unable to balance on the slope.

Even though some people tried to help her by lending a hand, the actress refused to walk on the slope in heels.

Take a look at the video here:

Known as the queen of social media, Urvashi keeps all her fans engaged and updates them with her daily routine.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.