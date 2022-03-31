Urfi Javed slams Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for slut shaming her

A few days ago, Urfi Javed got into an heated argument with some security guards at the office building of news house where she was ill treated by the guards and was denied to enter the premises.

The actress was seen giving a befitting reply to the guards and management team for this inappropriate behaviour. Soon after this, videos of the incident were seem doing rounds on the internet.

One of the videos posted on the internet recieved an slut shaming and disrespectful comment by Farah Khan Ali. Without looking into the incident correctly Farah reached to an unnecessary and illogical conclusion which was rather uncalled for.

She wrote, "Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her."

Soon after this, netizens were quick enough to point out Farah's hypocrisy based on how she supports her friends from the industry wearing clothes similar to Urfi. A user commented, "@farahkhanali you can tell your other buddies frm the industry.. they hv a tasteful dressing???.."

Another user commented, "@farahkhanali and you call yourself a designer? Have you ever had a look at your apparent cousin Aliyah?"

Urfi Javed who was upset by Farah Khan Ali's hypocrisy took it to Instagram and gave the latter a befitting reply.

Urfi said, "@farahkhanali Ma'am,what is exactly 'tasteful' dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know U people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful! and Sexualising a woman's body for an item number, that's acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course.'

She furthermore added, "You Spoke about how people don't like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change? Star kids get trolled Too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn't like me is so 80's. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don't like their face so they should change it? What logic. This is what you will teach your daughter? People don't like you, please change yourself! So not expected this from a lady like you! You subtly slut shamed me. I don't see you giving the same advice to star kids out there publicly!" she concludes.

