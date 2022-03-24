'Two boys barged into our office...': Vivek Agnihotri says there were threats to his life after release of 'The Kashmir Files'

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'The Kashmir Files'. The movie is creating new benchmarks and setting new records every day. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film during a pandemic to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office in 13 days.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Agnihotri talked about the threats to his life post the release of 'The Kashmir Files'.

The filmmaker, who has been granted 'Y' category security, shared an incident when two boys entered his office in his absence.

Agnihotri said that they misbehaved with the manager and a middle-aged lady. He said that the boys barged into their office and pushed the lady with the door. They then asked for the director and fled.

The filmmaker also siad that he never spoke about this incident because he didn’t want such elements to get any publicity.

Agnihotri has kicked up a political storm with 'The Kashmir Files' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism. Earlier this month, it was reported that he has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover. Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock across India.

The decision to provide Agnihotri with the fourth-highest category security in the country has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the film stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar and others.

