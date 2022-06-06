Turn up the heat with ‘Killer’ song from Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma'

After the successful chartbuster, 'Nikamma' title track that is keeping the nation grooving, the makers dropped their another melodious and groovy song - ‘Killer’.

It is an upbeat and cheerful song, which will soon become party anthem of the year. The song stars Abhimanyu Dassani in dashing white Kurta- pyjama and Shirley Setia in her lavishing pink lehanga and Shilpa Shetty in a dazzling yellow saree.

In the song, the trio appears to be grooving in a wedding function, wooing the audience by their moves.

The music of the latest track is by Amaal Mallik, whereas the lyrics are by Kumaar and is sung by the two supremely talented singers of the industry - Mika Singh and Amaal Mallik.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' will hit theatres on June 17, 2022.